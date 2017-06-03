Veteran catcher Soto eager to take on role of mentor to young Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox catcher Geovany Soto will make his first spring start in nearly a week Monday afternoon against the Padres. He’s hoping to play far more frequently once the regular season begins.

“I feel like I could play 140, 150 games,” he said. “I want to be in there as much as I can.”

His career high for games played, 141, came in 2008, his Rookie of the Year season with the Cubs. He hasn’t caught 100 games since 2011, the season before the Cubs traded him.

At 34, Soto isn’t about to be a full-time catcher in his second go-round with the Sox, for whom he played in 2015. (He spent last year with the Angels.) And he knows this. He’s cool with it, too.

Geovany Soto (right) with top White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada this spring. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)

“I’m here for whatever they want me to do,” he said. “I’m a team player. I love baseball and will do whatever the job requires.”

A major part of it will be mentoring young catcher Omar Narvaez, who will be used extensively this season. Soto will look to advise other young Sox, including top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Soto took note of how instrumental Cubs catchers David Ross and Miguel Montero were in leading a run to the World Series, even though neither veteran was the team’s primary catcher. The Sox don’t figure to be that good for quite a while, but Soto is keen on using his experience to help guide the youngsters.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “I have a lot of experience, have been on some great teams and some not so great, but every year’s a learning experience, good or bad. I’m always paying attention, always trying to give that knowledge back to younger kids. I really take pride in being that mentor, the guy you can come up to and ask me anything and I’ll give you the answer. And if I don’t know it, I’ll get it for you.”

