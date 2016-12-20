Vic Fangio: Should have given LeBlanc more help on Jordy catch

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has received much of the credit for rebuilding the Bears’ defense from the ashes into a top-10 unit, knows there are going to be times when he has to take his lumps.

So Fangio not surprisingly took the blame for the most overt gaffe of the 30-27 loss to the Packers last week — Aaron Rodgers’ 60-yard pass to Jordy Nelson, who flew past rookie cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc with no safety cover, to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

“We were in a coverage that offered a lot of help to some of the players. It didn’t offer enough help to Cre’Von. And they got behind him,” Fangio said. “It was a great throw and catch. Obviously if anybody’s at fault there, it’s me. I wouldn’t lay that blame on Cre’Von.”

If he had it to do over again? “I’d do something to get [LeBlanc] more help,” Fangio said.

Packers running back Ty Montgomery makes Bears cornerback Tracy Porter miss en route to a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter Sunday at Soldier Field. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

It was one of those days for the Bears’ defense, which came into the game ranked eighth in the NFL in yards allowed per play and seventh in rushing yards allowed per attempt, but allowed a season-high 451 yards, including 226 rushing yards. That’s the most rushing yards allowed in a game by the Bears since 2013 (289 in a 54-11 loss to the Eagles) — when the Bears’ run defense was the worst in franchise history.

It was a surprising downturn, especially against a Packers team that came in ranked 22nd in rushing (16th in yards per attempt). Ty Montgomery, a converted wide receiver who never had rushed for more than 60 yards in a game, gained 162 on 16 carries against the Bears, including 61 on one play.

“First off, you’ve got to give their running backs credit,” Fangio said. “They did a great job of running.”

But deficient tackling was arguably the bigger culprit. The Bears were whiffing all day.

“ ‘Deficient’ is being nice,” Fangio said. “We had a bad tackling day. We’ve been a good tackling team most of the two years we’ve been here. That was our worst tackling game. It really hurt us.”

The Bears came into the Packers game ranked in the top-10 in tackling efficiency, which makes their shoddy performance Sunday more mystifying. The Bears dropped from 19th to 23rd in rushing defense and from eighth to 20th in rushing yards allowed per play — a tremendous drop this late in the season. But that’s what happens when you allow 9.8 yards per carry in one game.

“We watch tackling tapes two or three times a week if not four times a week — specifically the proper way to tackle,” defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “Overall this team has been a great tackling team, one of the better tackling teams I’ve been on. It was unfortunate we had that drop-the-ball session.”

So how will the Bears respond? As coach John Fox said, “everything’s about focus.” And the Bears’ focus figures to be that much more resolute after the debacle against the Packers.

“It’s something we’ve talked about and was a must for the game against Green Bay,” Fox said. “So it’s something where our antenna’s up and we’re working on this week.”

Fangio agreed the Bears’ response will tell a lot about the mental toughness of his defense. “Sure,” he said. “When you’ve come under some adversity like we’ve brought upon ourselves, you’ve got to bounce back.”

The return of linebacker Jerrell Freeman, still the team’s leading tackler despite being suspended for the last four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, figures to help. Especially if his attitude is contagious.

“Tackling is all about attitude and want-to,” Freeman said. “You’re not going to get that perfect tackle every time. Just wrap up and try to get them down. We’ve been doing this all our lives. We just gotta get out there, wrap up and finish, being them to the ground.”

Though the Bears will be on point with their tackling, Hicks said it will be important not to try too hard to make up for a bad game.

“Don’t push too hard. That’s one thing my coach [Jay Rodgers] preaches with me a lot,” Hicks said. “I have a tendency to start pushing. I’m upset. I’m frustrated with not making this play and I want to go out and make this next play even better. You can find yourself going to the left rather than in the right direction. I’m a big believer in just being consistently focused on the task at hand.

“I don’t think that you can atone for it. You have to say to yourself, ‘Let’s be the team that we know we are’ and do what we’ve been doing the previous 13 weeks. And put out the great tackling and good hits that this defense has become accustomed to, rather than that anomaly of a game. Do your job and do it better.”