Watch Kyle Schwarber make amazing catch in game vs. Braves

Kyle Schwarbe hits a run scoring single in the 3rd inning against the Atlanta Braves. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber made Friday’s highlight reel for the Cubs games against the Braves.

With both teams scoreless in the bottom of the second, Schwarber dove and caught a sinking line drive in the left field.

Watch the catch unfold below:

So who said Kyle Schwarber can’t play defense? pic.twitter.com/ZrMI83ni4I — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) September 1, 2017

One fan jokingly trolled Schwarber, saying that he chose an unusual spot for mid-game yoga.

In-Game Yoga By Kyle Schwarber pic.twitter.com/3TKUURS5nT — Brett Taylor (@BleacherNation) September 1, 2017

Schwarber had a decent game from the plate, too. He went 1-for-3 with a two-out RBI single.

This season, Schwarber had struggled to find his hitting groove earlier in the season, but he seemed to have picked it back up in August. Schwarber hit .238 (20-for-84) last month with 12 RBI and only seven homers.

After Schwarber’s catch, the Cubs went on to score one run in consecutive innings to beat the Braves 2-0, tacking onto their current five-game win streak.

The Cubs lead the National League Central and are four games ahead of the second-place Brewers.