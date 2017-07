Video: Bears’ Kyle Long on Jay Cutler and new QBs

Chicago Bears offensive line Kyle Long holds a ball as he walks on the field during NFL football practice. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long says he’ll miss Jay Cutler, but “change is good.” He also said he’s looking forward to working with the team’s new quarterbacks.

For more Bears training camp coverage, follow @PatrickFinley on Twitter