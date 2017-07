Video: Cubs’ Jose Quintana wants to pitch against the White Sox

Cubs left-hand pitcher Jose Quintana spoke with the Chicago Sun-Times before Tuesday's game. | Madeline Kenney/The Sun-Times

Cubs newly required ace Jose Quintana talks about wanting to playing against the White Sox some day.

When Quintana met with his former teammates before the series opener Monday, White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper told the lefty that he “looks better in blue.”

The White Sox hold a 1-0 lead in the Crosstown Showdown.

