Video: Cubs’ Joe Maddon shares story about crosstown rivalry

Cubs manager Joe Maddon speaks with the media before the Cubs first game of the four-game series against the White Sox. | Madeline Kenney/Chicago Sun-Times

As White Sox and Cubs fans travel to Wrigley Field to attend the first game of the Crosstown Showdown series, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he couldn’t even get out of his house before he was “infiltrated” by a White Sox fan.

Maddon said he was leaving his garage when the doorman teased him about Monday’s game. The doorman is a White Sox fan, but his two daughter are Cubs fans, Maddon said.

“[The doorman said] he could not necessarily wish me luck,” Maddon said. “But by the time I was pulling away, he said, ‘Good luck anyways.'”

