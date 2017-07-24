As White Sox and Cubs fans travel to Wrigley Field to attend the first game of the Crosstown Showdown series, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he couldn’t even get out of his house before he was “infiltrated” by a White Sox fan.
Maddon said he was leaving his garage when the doorman teased him about Monday’s game. The doorman is a White Sox fan, but his two daughter are Cubs fans, Maddon said.
“[The doorman said] he could not necessarily wish me luck,” Maddon said. “But by the time I was pulling away, he said, ‘Good luck anyways.'”
Related Stories: Fans can watch Cubs-White Sox series on FB
Free Red Line, Uber rides offered for Cubs, White Sox fans after games
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney