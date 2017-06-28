Video: Jake the Diamond Dog delivers water to umpires

Jake the Diamond Dog claims to be the “best dog in professional baseball.” And a recent viral video seems to put any other dog’s argument against Jake to rest.

Jake the Diamond Dog is at the @TinCaps game, and he's still amazing. cc: @Lana pic.twitter.com/nB4bpRO8Z3 — Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) June 27, 2017

Jake, who visits different ballparks across the Midwest, isn’t an ordinary golden retriever. He doesn’t only fetch sticks and frisbees — although fans can see him chasing after those items along the warning track at the ballpark — he also retrieves foul balls and bats instead.

A video shows Jake delivering water and towels to umpires during a minor league baseball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jake the Diamond Dog, who is a good dog, had some adventures with the @TinCaps! #MiLBIsFun pic.twitter.com/Hj5YhSIFOu — MiLB.com (@MiLB) June 27, 2017

