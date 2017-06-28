Jake the Diamond Dog claims to be the “best dog in professional baseball.” And a recent viral video seems to put any other dog’s argument against Jake to rest.
Jake, who visits different ballparks across the Midwest, isn’t an ordinary golden retriever. He doesn’t only fetch sticks and frisbees — although fans can see him chasing after those items along the warning track at the ballpark — he also retrieves foul balls and bats instead.
A video shows Jake delivering water and towels to umpires during a minor league baseball game in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
