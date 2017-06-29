VIDEO: Jimmy Butler gives out his cell number in news conference

Former Bull Jimmy Butler lashed out at his critics urging them to call him and giving out his cell number.

During his introductory news conference to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was asked about former NBA player Antoine Walker, who questioned him and others who have wondered if a franchise can build a successful team around Butler.

“It’s not frustrating. It’s expected,” he replied. “Somebody’s got to take the blame. I’m fine. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

He continued: “My phone is in my back pocket whoever has anything to say to me feel free — (773) 899-6071. So if you want an interview, there you have it, please do.”

Apparently, his critics are reaching out. When calling the number, the Sun-Times repeatedly received a busy signal.