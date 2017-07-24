Video: Maddon and Hendricks on his first outing back since injury

Cubs right-hand pitcher Kyle Hendricks made his return to the mound Monday after being absent for more than a month.

Hendricks pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and one run in the Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he could tell Hendricks, who was placed on the disabled list June 5 with tendinitis in his hand, wasn’t back to “normal” yet.

Kyle Hendricks is making his return to the Cubs rotation Monday against the White Sox. | Getty Images

“I thought he wasn’t as normal — velocity was still down a little bit. There wasn’t a lot of differences between his pitches,” Maddon said. “He was not what you would call ‘on.'”

Hendricks agreed with Maddon that he has some work to do, but he said he knows what adjustments he needs to make, which includes lessening the pitch count and being more aggressive with his fast-ball command.