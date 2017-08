Video: Jordin Tootoo makes a splash in baby’s gender reveal

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: Jordin Tootoo #22 of the Chicago Blackhawks passes against the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at the United Center on October 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 660763575

Blackhawks’ Jordin Tootoo made a splash revealing the gender of his second child.

Tootoo and his wife Jennifer unveiled the gender of their new baby Saturday in a video on Twitter.

Tootoo took his driver and hit a ball filled with powder.

We are so excited to let you all know what gender our next baby is going to be !!! pic.twitter.com/6Esyu6CUss — Jordin Tootoo (@Jtootoo22) August 26, 2017

Spoiler alert: It’s a girl.

The Tootoos already have one daughter, who was born in April 2016.

Gender reveals are the newest rage on social media.

The most suspenseful box opening ever! pic.twitter.com/2m3FdFfe56 — Gender Reveals (@GenderReveaIs) August 28, 2017

However, some don’t always go to plan.