Video: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade put in work together on the court

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade's friendship isn't a secret. Remember when the two made a World Series bet? | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s friendship is no secret.

With a little more than a month until the NBA season starts, the former Miami Heat teammates met up in Los Angeles to put in some work together.

James posted a video of him working out with Wade on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Always great when I can link back up on court and put some work in with my brother Dwyane Wade,” James wrote in the video’s caption. “It just feels different.”

Both Wade and James aren’t shy about their workouts. Whether or not they’re together, the two have been sharing their workout progress on Snapchat and Instagram all off season.