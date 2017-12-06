Video: Luis Robert hits first home run after signing with White Sox

White Sox No. 3 prospect Luis Robert showed why he came at such a high price tag.

The Cuban outfielder recorded a home run to left field on his first hit after the White Sox signed him to a contract worth more than $50 million on May 27. The homer comes at Robert’s second at-bat since joining the South Side organization. Robert grounded out in his first at-bat and was walked in his third plate appearance of the outing.

Robert shared a video of the at-bat on Instagram Monday with a caption in Spanish that translates to: “My first hit and my first hr with the Chicago White Sox.”

Luis Robert's first hit and HR (in his 2nd at-bat) as a member of the White Sox! pic.twitter.com/KTBhOeSNOr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 12, 2017

Robert, who started in centerfield Monday, also shared a picture of him with the ball from his home run.

La bola de mi primer hit y mi primer HR💪🏿💪🏿🇨🇺🇨🇺👈🏿 A post shared by Luis Robert (@luisrobertm56) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

The 19 year old said he was anxious about playing in his first “real game” in seven months, but felt good about his outing.

“I’m really happy about the way the game went for me. I hit my first home run as a professional,” Robert said. “I had a 3-0 count and I took the first strike. Then on a 3-1 count, the pitcher threw me a change up and I hit it hard. I was very happy running around the bases. It was a very special moment for me. I got the baseball and I’m going to save it in a special place.”