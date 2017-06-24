Video: NHL draft and ‘Fan Fest’ breaks attendance record

The Blackhawks hosted the NHL draft for the first time this weekend in Chicago and it appeared to have been a success.

The NHL draft and “Fan Fest” brought in a record 47,514 fans to the conjoined events.

The NHL "Fan Fest" was held in the United Center's north parking lot and featured live music, food and various activities. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

While prospects anxiously waited to hear their names called inside the United Center in front of a sold out crowd, fans who were unable to get tickets could watch the action unfold outside the arena.

Fan Fest, which celebrated 100 years of the NHL draft, had live music, food and activities.

It included a variety of shooting and puck handling drills to help fans see just how accurate their slap shots are. Fans could also play street hockey in two inflatable rinks that were set up.

There was also an opportunity to take a picture with Lord Stanley and receive autographs from a few Blackhawks like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. While the pictures didn’t cost money, they did come at a price — some fans said they stood in line for nearly two hours before they reached the front of the line.

But “do it for the Instagram,” right?

