Video: Nick Saban doesn’t care about the eclipse and here’s why

Alabama football coach Nick Saban couldn’t care less about the solar eclipse on Monday.

One reporter asked Saban last week if he set any special precautions for his team to avoid eye damage during the eclipse. The five-time national championship coach said he hadn’t put much thought to the subject.

“We’ll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses and look at it, I guess they can,” Saban said. “That’s not something that I’m really that focused on right now. I watch the Weather Channel every day and they already said what it’s going to look like in every city in America. So what’s going to be significant? If you watch the Weather Channel, you can see what it’s going to be like in Portland, Oregon.”

On Monday, Saban reiterated his lack of interest in the solar eclipse during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

“It’s going to last for two minutes and I’m sure it will be a memorable experience for a lot of people and then everybody’s going to say: ‘that’s it?'” Saban told Dan Patrick.

While some people traveled half way across the world to experience the eclipse in its totality, Saban said he’ll watch it on television in the comfort of his own home.