On this date 24 years ago, Robin Ventura learned his lesson not to charge the mound.
Rangers Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan drilled Ventura on the right elbow with a fastball in the third inning. Ventura, who was a White Sox third baseman at the time, made an ill-advised choice to go after Ryan.
Nolan, who was 46 years old at the time, put Ventura in a headlock big-brother style and began to take shots at him.
What happened next was an all-out bench brawl.
After all was settled, the Rangers went on to win that game 5-2 over the White Sox. Ryan battled through seven innings, allowing just one earned run off three hits while striking out five Chicago batters.
Although Ryan recorded 324 wins and a career 3.19 ERA over 27 seasons in the Major Leagues, his brawl against Ventura still resonates on his highlight reel.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney