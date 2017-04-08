Video: On this day, 24 years ago, Nolan Ryan pummels Robin Ventura

Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, left, hits Robin Ventura of the Chicago White Sox after Ventura charged the mound in Arlington, Texas, in this August 4, 1993 photo. | Linda Kaye/Associated Press

On this date 24 years ago, Robin Ventura learned his lesson not to charge the mound.

Rangers Hall-of-Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan drilled Ventura on the right elbow with a fastball in the third inning. Ventura, who was a White Sox third baseman at the time, made an ill-advised choice to go after Ryan.

Nolan, who was 46 years old at the time, put Ventura in a headlock big-brother style and began to take shots at him.

What happened next was an all-out bench brawl.

After all was settled, the Rangers went on to win that game 5-2 over the White Sox. Ryan battled through seven innings, allowing just one earned run off three hits while striking out five Chicago batters.

Although Ryan recorded 324 wins and a career 3.19 ERA over 27 seasons in the Major Leagues, his brawl against Ventura still resonates on his highlight reel.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney