Video: Phil Mickelson gives young fan the green light to be his caddy

Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts after finishing on the 18th green during round two of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 2, 2017 in Norton, Massachusetts. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson and his caddie decided to part ways after 25 years of working together two months ago. Their player-caddie relationship was thought of as one of the most famous partnerships on the PGA Tour.

The silver lining in the break up was that Mickelson’s brother, Tim, became his new caddy. But now, Tim might have someone else gunning for his position.

Mickelson was in the left rough on Monday in the final round of the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship in Boston, nearly 280 yards from the hole.

While Mickelson was waiting for the green to clear, he talked it up with some fans near his ball.

Mickelson asked a young fan, named Riley, for some advice.

“Would you go for it here out of the rough, or would you lay up?” Mickelson asked.

Without a pause, Riley confidently responded: “If I could hit my three-wood 260 (yards), I would probably go for it.”

Mickelson responded, “I like the way you think.”

A few seconds later, Mickelson hit his shot and watched where the ball landed. As Mickelson starts to take off, he turns to Riley and told him he can caddie for the five-time Majors champion anytime.

You can watch the entire encounter here:

Mickelson ended the tournament tied for sixth place after shooting 11-under par.

