VIDEO: Watch Bears QB Mitch Trubisky find out his Madden rookie rating

The Madden NFL 18 Rookie ratings are out.

For its release, EA Sports released a video with NFL rookies ranking themselves in various categories — such as speed, strength and agility — before they were told their actual rating.

Some were pleasantly surprised and other fell short. The players then rated their rating with emojis — or “rookiemojis,” as the video calls them.

“It’s because I’m a quarterback? All right.” Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “I’m a little salty.”

Watch and see how Trubisky fared.