Video: White Sox prospect Jimenez hits first homer since Cubs trade
It didn’t take long for White Sox No. 2 prospect Eloy Jimenez to adjust to his new team.
In his sixth game with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Jimenez hit his first home run Thursday since being acquired from the Cubs.
He also hit two doubles in his home debut for the Dash.
Despite Jimenez’s efforts, the Dash ultimately lost 7-6 to the Salem Red Sox.
In his first week as a member of the White Sox organization, Jimenez, 20, has hit .409 and has recorded a home run, three doubles and six RBI.
