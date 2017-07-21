Video: White Sox prospect Jimenez hits first homer since Cubs trade

It didn’t take long for White Sox No. 2 prospect Eloy Jimenez to adjust to his new team.

In his sixth game with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Jimenez hit his first home run Thursday since being acquired from the Cubs.

He also hit two doubles in his home debut for the Dash.

Despite Jimenez’s efforts, the Dash ultimately lost 7-6 to the Salem Red Sox.

World Team's Eloy Jimenez, of the Chicago Cubs, hits a three run home run against the U.S. Team during the ninth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2016, in San Diego. | Lenny Ignelzi/Associated Press

In his first week as a member of the White Sox organization, Jimenez, 20, has hit .409 and has recorded a home run, three doubles and six RBI.

