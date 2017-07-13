White Sox teammates say goodbye to José Quintana in Instagram video

It’s not only White Sox fans who will miss José Quintana after the lefty was traded to the Cubs on Thursday.

Hours after the trade had been announced, White Sox pitcher Derek Holland posted a video on Instagram of him and teammate Carlos Rodon playing “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” by Boyz II Men in front of Quintana’s locker.

“We say good bye to a unreal teammate and will be missed in the clubhouse,” Holland wrote in the post. Holland also thanked Quintana for “making me feel right at home when I signed here.”

Holland ended the video thanking Quintana for leaving his clothing behind, “You guys want some free stuff? I know we do,” Holland said.