Vikings sign former University of Minnesota QB Mitch Leidner

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former University of Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner.

The 6-3, 228-pound Leidner was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft. He attended the Baltimore Ravens rookie minicamp but did not sign with the club.

The Vikings now have five quarterbacks on their roster.

Leidner finished his career with the Gophers ranking second in passing attempts with 1,029 and completions with 580. He ranked third in career passing yards at 7,287 and fifth in passing touchdowns with 36.

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 27: Mitch Leidner #7 and Eric Carter #9 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate defeating Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at at Qualcomm Stadium on December 27, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Vikings also announced they have waived linebacker Darnell Sankey.