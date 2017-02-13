Villanova hands DePaul ninth consecutive loss

Jalen Brunson scored 18 points, Josh Hart had 16 and No. 2 Villanova beat lowly DePaul 75-62 on Monday night at Allstate Arena.

Brunson, a former Illinois prep star from nearby Lincolnshire, went 4 for 8 from the field and 8 for 9 at the free throw line in the Wildcats’ sixth straight victory. Mikal Bridges added 15 points, and Kris Jenkins finished with 13.

Villanova (25-2, 12-2 Big East) played without Darryl Reynolds for the second straight game due to a rib injury, but the defending national champions still had more than enough to put away last-place DePaul (8-18, 1-12). Reynolds, a senior forward who started the Wildcats’ first 25 games, is day to day.

The Blue Demons shot 38 percent (22 for 58) from the field in their ninth straight loss. They also committed 14 turnovers, leading to 16 points for the opportunistic Wildcats.