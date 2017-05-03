Wade and Butler see the Bulls coming together with 20 games left

Dwyane Wade has shown that he can fairly criticize.

The veteran did that back in January, when he publicly undressed the work ethic and heart of the team, leading to a fine by the Bulls organization, as well as a five-minute benching for the next game.

Now, the 35-year-old is again showing that he can lift up.

After the 10-point loss to the Clippers on Saturday, Wade was a fountain of positivity. Easier to be considering the Bulls (31-31) have won five of their last seven, including wins over Cleveland and Golden State.

But Wade also sees a roster that is finally coming together. Teammates are healthy, they understand their roles, and several young players are even starting to show that they can impact games.

“Yeah, definitely,’’ Wade said, when asked if he could see the group coming together with just 20 regular-season games left. “That’s why we’ve been successful as of late. Guys are knowing their roles, and for the most part if we continue to play that way we’re going to win more games than we lose.

“Continue to develop our game with guys in and out. Continue to get comfortable with the rotations, whatever they’re going to be, and I think guys have done a good job with that.’’

Jimmy Butler, who also went through a similar punishment as Wade for criticizing the team, agreed that the arrow was pointing up as far as the Bulls coming together for a stretch run.

“Yeah, I still think we have a ways to go … not a long way,’’ Butler said. “That’s what practice is for, that’s what film is for. Let’s get better.’’

They will have a great opportunity to do that, thanks to a nice assist from the NBA schedule makers.

The Bulls entered Sunday sitting in that No. 7 spot of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and if they can get through the next few weeks – starting off Monday in Detroit with four of the next five on the road – the final sprint couldn’t set up any better for them.

Their final 10 games include a home game against Philadelphia, at Milwaukee, hosting Cleveland and Atlanta, and then a four-game road trip to New Orleans, the Knicks, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. They will then return home to the United Center for two games to finish the season, hosting Orlando and Brooklyn.

Sure, before they hit that stretch where there are at least eight winnable games they have to get through the likes of Houston, Boston, Memphis and Washington, but even after losing to Los Angeles on Saturday, this is a team that finally seems to have a bit of their swagger back.

It’s fragile swagger, but it’s still back.

And even better news is they’ve been winning lately with Butler taking more of the role of facilitator.

Since the All-Star break, Butler has averaged almost seven point less per game than he did pre All-Star, while handing out 6.8 assists per game compared to the 5.0 he was averaging before the break.

If it feels like Butler has made an effort to try and get his teammates more confidence for the upcoming stretch run, well, that’s because he has.

“I want to get everybody involved,’’ Butler said. “I think that’s what the coaches want me to do, I think that’s what everybody wants me to do. I’m trying to do that.

“I think we all know that I can shoot the ball at any time. Good shot, bad shot, but I don’t want to do that. So I don’t care what my stats look like. Just win me the game.’’