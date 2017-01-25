Wade and Butler verbally scorch their teammates after Bulls loss

The nice-guy role ended for Dwyane Wade on Wednesday.

Tired of losing, but even more upset about a locker room that he deems unwilling to care about those losses like they should, Wade turned on the flame thrower and scorched at least a handful of Bulls teammates.

And while he didn’t name names following the late-game, 119-114, loss to Atlanta, Wade didn’t feel he needed to.

In his estimation? They better know who they are.

“It just doesn’t mean enough for guys around here to want to win ball games,’’ Wade said. “It pisses me off, but I can’t be frustrated and I can’t care too much for these guys. They got to care for themselves.

“I wish I could say that everyone in here is going to go home and not eat tonight. I can’t say that. I wish I could, but I don’t know that they care enough. Games are supposed to hurt. You’re not supposed to sleep, you’re not supposed to want to talk to anybody. These games are supposed to hurt. I don’t know if that is in guys in this locker room. Hopefully they can prove me wrong, but I will challenge them to see if losses like this hurt.’’

Why the pain?

The Bulls had a 10-point lead over the Hawks with 3:02 left in the game, and then suddenly forgot to play defense, as well as going away from Wade and Jimmy Butler on the offensive end. Oh by the way, Butler had 40 points and Wade 33, yet Paul Zipser and Nikola Mirotic were launching shots in the final 1:25 of the game.

“I’m 35 years old,’’ Wade said. “I have three championships. It shouldn’t hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it. If they don’t want it, then we’ll show up and play Friday. Hopefully, we’ll win. If we don’t, then we go to dinner again and keep it going until the season is over. It has to change. It has to hurt inside to lose games like this. This [bleep] should [bleepin’] hurt.’’

A sentiment that Butler shared with Wade.

“I heard what D was over there saying, yeah,’’ Butler said. “[Bleep-bleepers] just got to care if we win or lose. At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win. You play your role to the tee. Be a star in your role, man.

“On top of everything else, just play every possession like it’s your last. We don’t play hard all the time.’’

Butler was all for teammates taking open shots, but not in crunch-time, and especially not when Wade and Butler are dominating.

“At a point in the game like that, no offense but you gotta get the ball to your best players,’’ Butler said. “That’s just how the game goes. Let it come down on my shoulders or D-Wade’s shoulders. Let us be the reason why. I understand if you’re open, yeah shoot it. But at a time and place when a guy is making shots like he was and like I was. … I felt like everything was going in that I put up there.’’

As of Wednesday, Butler and Wade had no plans to call a meeting. That was obviously subject to change.

“If you’re going to shoot those shots, you better have made that shot a lot of times, and you better have put the work in,’’ Wade said. “And I don’t see that enough.’’