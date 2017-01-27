Wade, Butler and Rondo have no regrets of the shots they fired

As expected, the Bulls front office lost the press conference on Friday morning.

While all three players entangled in “Blame-gate’’ were marched in front of the media to discuss rants, Instagram posts, and fines after a 40-minute team meeting, and then second-year coach Fred Hoiberg had to do the same, the Bulls front office took the cowardly approach of sending general manager Gar Forman out for a quick statement, before he slithered off without taking a single question.

And this from the organization that promised “more transparency’’ this season.

“We were extremely disappointed that several players chose to speak out after our last game,’’ Forman said. “Every team has issues and it’s our strong belief that when you have issues or critical comments that you keep those issues or critical comments in house, that it is not shared through you [media] guys, that it is not shared through social media.

“It’s now how we want to operate. It is totally unacceptable, and we made it very clear to the players that were involved that it’s unacceptable.’’

They did so by fining Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo an undisclosed amount, but were lessons really learned? That’s where Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson might not carry as much weight as they had hoped.

All three players insisted they had no regrets of how they handled the last 48 hours, and Butler went as far as to say he couldn’t promise it wouldn’t happen again.

“I don’t regret anything,’’ Butler said. “I don’t. Why? I only got one life to live anyways so live it to the fullest, be who you are. Like it or not, I’m me. I do things my way. They’re not always perfect and they never will be because everybody has different opinions on different things But no, I don’t regret anything.’’

It was after the Wednesday loss to Atlanta that both Butler and Wade went on the attack, questioning late-game shot selection by the likes of Paul Zipser and Nikola Mirotic, work ethic by the younger players on the roster, and how much guys even cared after wins and losses.

That wasn’t appreciated by Rondo, who has lost his starting job and has worked closely with many of the younger players since signing with the Bulls in the offseason, so he went to his Instagram account, blasting the leadership skills of both Wade and Butler.

According to a source, the front office was so irate by the incident Thursday evening, that they were figuring out ways to get Rondo off the roster sooner than later.

Rondo was asked about that on Friday, and didn’t seem to care how the front office felt about him these days.

“Um, I won’t lose sleep at night,’’ Rondo said, when asked if his future with the Bulls was further in doubt. “I’m going to continue to be Rajon Rondo, and that’s all I can be. I’m going to come in here and work, do what I can for this team while I’m here. However they use me, and that’s what it’s going to be.’’

All three players said they can work together and not take any of what was said personal, and as far as Wade was concerned if it means more wins, well, it was worth it.

“As a leader, sometimes you can’t be liked,’’ Wade said. “It’s the harsh truth and harsh reality. I’m probably not liked in this locker room today. I’m OK with that. I just want this team to reach its potential. I want these young players to reach their potential. Maybe you don’t see it today. Maybe we don’t get better tonight. But hopefully they’re taking steps and we’re taking steps as a team to reach that and further on for their careers.’’