Wade Davis, Avisail Garcia to All-Star Game; Kris Bryant in NL final 5

CINCINNATI — A year after sending seven players to the All-Star Game, the defending World Series champion Cubs may send just one, closer Wade Davis. Considering Davis wasn’t a member of the Cubs last season, it’s quite a comedown for a team as star-laden as any in baseball.

“Frankly, we haven’t had many guys who are all that deserving,” said pitcher Jake Arrieta, who was one of those All-Stars in 2016. “We’ve had guys play OK, but it is what it is.”

The White Sox’ lone representative July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami will be right fielder Avisail Garcia, who’s batting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI. Garcia was sidelined by a sore knee over the weekend but is expected to be a go for his first Midsummer Classic.

The Cubs’ Joe Maddon will manage the National League squad and will have his full coaching staff alongside him.

The last defending champion with only one All-Star the next season was the 2007 Cardinals. The lowest total since then: the 2014 Red Sox, who sent a couple of pitchers by the names of Jon Lester and Koji Uehara.

The Cubs could have two players at Marlins Park themselves, depending on the results of the All-Star Final Vote. Third baseman Kris Bryant is one of five players in the mix for the final vote, which will determine the 34th and final player on the NL roster. Voting ends this Thursday at 3 p.m.

“It would be nice to go as many times as you have a chance to go,” Bryant said. “It’s tough to do.”

Bryant, batting .264 with 16 home runs and 32 RBI a year after his MVP season, is up against Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Marlins first baseman Justin Bour. He is counting on Cubs fans to turn out for him.

“It’ll be interesting,” he said, “but I know our Cubs fans are out there somewhere.”

The 31-year-old Davis, meanwhile, a two-time All-Star with the Royals, will be a fine representative for the team no matter what happens with Bryant. He is 16 for 16 in saves — as reliable a closer as there is in all of baseball.

“I’m just happy to be here and fortunate enough to be put in a situation to pitch some winning ballgames and have some success,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made some pitches this year better than I have in the past.”

According to Maddon, Davis has been even better than expected.

“He has done a great job for us,” Maddon said. “He deserves to go.”

It’s harder to say that about any other of his players — including first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose streak of three All-Star appearances will end.

“Other guys are really right on the cusp of deserving to go, but when you look at the numbers of the guys that made it — when you see the entire group — I can’t argue,” Maddon said. “There’s no argument from me. Furthermore, I have no choice in the matter. It’s all based on what MLB tells me to do, which, honestly, probably is the right way to do this whole thing.”

