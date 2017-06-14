Wahlberg thinks Celtics should trade No. 1 pick for Butler: TMZ

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler on the bench during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston. | Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Actor Mark Wahlberg wants Bulls guard Jimmy Butler to join his team.

Wahlberg, who is an avid Boston Celtics fan, told TMZ Sports that he thinks the Celtics should trade their No. 1 draft pick for Bulls’ leading scorer last season.

Butler, who has spent the last six seasons with the Bulls, averaged 23.9 points per game last season and shot 45.5 percent from the field.

The Celtics hold the No. 1 draft pick for this year’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York, and are expected to take Washington guard Markelle Fultz. During his rookie season as a Husky, Fultz averaged 23.2 points per game and shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.