Walk this way: Butler struggles, defense lapses in 6-3 loss to Brewers

Long before the rains and the walks arrived, Cubs manager Joe Maddon talked of baseball Utopia while sporting a new T-Shirt emblazoned with his latest brand of three-word wisdom.

Embrace The Suck, Maddon’s newest shirt read.

The Maddon mantra, printed on camouflage green material, serves as a reminder that if the Cubs are to remain among baseball’s elite, they’re going to have to endure their share of adversity. On Friday, it came in the form of 10 walks issued by Cubs pitchers coupled with defensive lapses that all added up to a 6-3 rain-soaked loss to the first-place Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The loss snapped the Cubs’ three-game winning streak and brought them back to only one game over .500.

“I want our guys to understand we haven’t done our best work to this point, but that’s a good thing,” Maddon said before Friday’s loss. ” (I want them) to really stay focused and understand the better days are coming. More recently, we’ve had three good days, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to get to where we want to be.”

The Cubs only trailed by a run when umpires stopped the game in the sixth inning with heavy rains falling. Play was stopped immediately after left fielder Kyle Schwarber was charged with two errors on the same play. Nearly two hours later, the Brewers – as they had throughout the afternoon – capitalized on the Cubs’ shortcomings.

Schwarber charged a wind-blown Johnathan Villar pop fly, which dropped out of his glove as he ran toward the infield. Schwarber attempted to make a back-handed throw to second base in an attempt to throw out Eric Thames, who led off the inning with a single. The throw sailed wide, which allowed Thames to advance third base and Villar to reach second. Following the lengthy delay, Domingo Santana extended the Brewers lead to three runs with a two-run single.

The Schwarber blunder was not the Cubs’ first brush with difficulty.

Starter Eddie Butler struggled with his command throughout his three-plus innings. Butler, making his second start, threw 92 pitches – including 40 in the first inning alone when he surrendered three of his five walks and gave up a two-out, two-run single to Jett Bandy.

The Cubs responded with three runs in the fourth inning when Anthony Rizzo, Ian Happ and Ben Zobrist strung together consecutive singles. Willson Contreras immediately followed with a two-run single that came an inning after Jon Jay got the Cubs on the board with a RBI double.

But the Cubs lead was short-lived. Reliever Mike Montgomery, like Butler, struggled with issuing free passes and walked in the go-ahead run to pinch-hitter Jesus Agular with his third walk of the inning.

Orlando Arcia had extended the inning with a slow-rolling infield single that Zobrist couldn’t get to in time to keep the Brewers from tying the game at 3.

Brewers starter Paolo Espino made his major league debut and kept the Cubs in check until the fourth inning. Unlike Butler, Espino eased through the Cubs lineup early and didn’t allow a hit until Jay’s RBI single in the third.

The Brewers defense didn’t help matters. Javier Baez got into scoring postion when center fielder Keon Broxton dropped an easy fly ball, which allowed Baez to reach second base. After Butler moved Baez to third with a sacrifice bunt, Jay laced a single down the first-base line as the Cubs finally got to Espino.

