Walleye in the western suburbs, specifically Aurora: Fish of the Week

Bill Koerner brought Aurora pride to walleye with his nomination for “FOTWB, aka, Fish of the WestBurbs.” Koerner works from home in Aurora and fishes the Fox River over lunch.

“This one came at about noon, smack dab in downtown Aurora,’’ he emailed. “After losing a very nice smallmouth on a jig and Gulp!, this beauty hit a shad-patterned crankbait. Thought for sure I’d lose it horsing it in above the rocks and through current.’’

It was his fifth quality walleye from the Fox this year, first from downtown Aurora. He released it.

Koerner was responding to the 5.5-pound walleye caught by Jackie Nishi at Montrose Harbor on Aug. 23 in Chicago. Click here for that story.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).