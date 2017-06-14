Warriors in 6? NBA botches Finals pin: TMZ

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant gestures as he holds the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA official merchandise store was selling the wrong pin online after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in the NBA Finals, TMZ reports.

After the blue and gold confetti rained down on the court, the NBA didn’t waste any time to start selling commemorative 2017 NBA Finals gear.

But one item had the Warriors winning in a Game 6, rather than in Game 5 like they had done, according to TMZ.

A pin with “4-2” hugging the NBA Finals trophy went live late Monday on the league’s online store, TMZ reports.

The first pin didn’t immediately appear as a mistake. The Warriors have worn No. 42 on their jerseys all season in memory of NBA legend Nate Thurmond, who passed away in last July.

But the next day the 4-2 pin vanished and was replaced by a pin showing the correct 4-1 series record, according to TMZ.

The NBA hasn’t made any comment about the mistake.