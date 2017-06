Warriors take 3-0 series lead with 118-113 win over Cavs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The Cavaliers choked late, allowing the Warriors to close the game with an 11-0 run and a 118-113 victory Wednesday in Cleveland. The Warriors have a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Kevin Durant lead Golden State with 31 points, Klay Thompson added 30 and Steph Curry had 26.

For the Cavs, LeBron James scored 39 points and Kyrie Irving added 38.