Warriors unanimously decline White House visit: report

Golden State Warriors players, coaches and owners hold up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. | Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have decided to skip the traditional White House visit after winning their second NBA championship title in three years.

The Warriors unanimously voted to decline the White House ceremony honoring their Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to AJC.