WATCH: Austin Jackson makes ‘the catch of the year’

MLB outfielders robbing hitters of a home run has almost become a cliche. The routine grabs help fill out the “Top Sports Plays” segment during the slow days of summer.

Austin Jackson’s was different.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Indians outfielder leaped high over the center-field wall at Fenway Park, secured the ball and did a back flip into the bullpen to rob Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez of a home run. The Indians were leading 7-5 in the fifth inning when Jackson made the amazing catch.

Some called it the “catch of the year.” Others said it might be a catch for all-time.

You decide.

The type of catch you'll tell your grandchildren about. Ladies and gentlemen, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xK2rr0QV6U — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 2, 2017

Despite Jackson’s play for the ages, the Red Sox went on to win the game 12-10.