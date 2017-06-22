Watch Bryan Bickell give emotional speech at NHL Awards

Bryan Bickell and wife Amanda Bickell speak onstage during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bryan Bickell’s season was put on standby last year after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Between monthly treatments and attending charity events for multiple sclerosis awareness, Bickell returned to the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes, but knew this would be his last season. And in April, Bickell capped off his 11-season professional career with a shoot out goal.

Bickell’s perseverance and commitment to the sport inspired fans and the NHL honored him Wednesday at the NHL Awards with an emotional tribute.

Bickell, who was drafted by Blackhawks in 2004 was a key component to the team’s 2013 Stanley Cup run — scoring the equalizer goal with 1:16 remaining in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, received support from his old team.

Shortly after the tribute aired, the Blackhawks sent out a tweet, reminding Bickell he’s still a member of their team.

After the video, Bickell was welcomed onto the stage by a stand ovation and proceeded to give a speech, thanking everyone for their support.

And here’s your warning: It was an emotional one.

Bickell, joined by his wife Amanda, started the speech admitting he might not be able to make it through without getting choked up.

He thanked his wife and family and of course, the Blackhawks. And he called Chicago his “home away from home.”

On top of the tribute, the NHL donated $20,000 to the Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation.