Watch: Fan catches foul ball in her beer, immediately chugs it

This is a shot of a fan's cup after she caught a foul ball in it and chugged her beer. | Courtesy of MiLB.com

Regardless if you’re at a major league, minor league or a recreational league baseball game, if you catch a foul ball in your beer cup, you have to chug it.

And that’s just what happened when a fan caught a bouncing foul ball in her beer cup at Thursday night’s Midwest League game between the Fort Wayne Tincaps and Clinton Lumberkings.

Your browser does not support iframes.

You go, girl.

