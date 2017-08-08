WATCH: Javy Baez hits exciting inside-the-park home run

Cubs' Javy Baez hits an inside-the-park home run in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants on Monday at AT&T Park. (Getty Images)

In the second inning on Monday in a game against the San Francisco Giants, Cubs’ free-swinger Javy Baez stood at the plate and admired a 421-foot moonshot he had just launched.

Only problem was the ball didn’t carry out of the deepest regions of AT&T park. Instead, the ball caromed off the right-center field wall and bounced away from Carlos Moncrief into right field.

At this point, Jason Heyward had already scored and Baez kicked it into Usain Bolt-mode. Moncrief made an incredible throw home, but Baez was able to dive in just ahead of the tag. An exciting play made even more exciting by Baez’s momentary lapse at home plate.

8/07/17 – Javier Baez cruises around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run pic.twitter.com/NsDPekpeJS — Pat Hughes Calls (@PatHughesCalls) August 8, 2017

The Cubs went on to win the game 5-3 as Jake Arrieta recorded his 11th win.