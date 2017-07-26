Watch Spieth chug beer from Open trophy at country music concert

There’s nothing quite more “American” than what Jordan Spieth did Tuesday night.

The celebration for Spieth’s third major win at the British Open last Sunday continued this week.

Spieth joined country duo Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen on stage at their House of Blues “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour stop in Dallas. The three took turns drinking beer out of his trophy.

This isn’t the only first time Spieth decided to celebrate by drinking out of his beloved, new chalice. He hosted a 5 a.m. champagne shower with friends and family after he landed in the United States.

Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates victory as he poses with the Claret Jug on the 18th green during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Party on, Spieth.

