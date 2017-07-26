Yoan Moncada will surely have many more home runs as a major leaguer, but the 22-year-old White Sox prospect wasn’t going to get any praise from teammates after hitting his first one against the Cubs on Wednesday night.
Watch as teammates give him the silent treatment in the dugout after he drills a ball over the centerfield wall off Jake Arrieta in the seventh inning.
Yoan Moncada had to high-five thin air in the dugout after hitting his first major league HR. #WhiteSox #SilentTreatment pic.twitter.com/TghCwa6zUQ
— Dan Cahill (@dancahill_cst) July 27, 2017