Waukegan to the Chicago River to Wampum Lake: Show & Go this weekend

The view from the South Branch of the Chicago River on the way to a day of fishing with Capt. Pat Harrison. Credit: Dale Bowman

I think fall fishing will dominate this weekend in the free form Chicago outdoors, but there is a lot of scheduled stuff, too. With that, here’s this weekend’s Show & Go.

Saturday at Waukegan will be the epicenter in some ways.

SHOW & GO

Aquatic Pet Take Back Event: Only fish and aquatic invertebrates accepted (no penalties for turning in regulated species), email BeAHeroReleaseZero@gmail.com to ensure space, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Waukegan Harbor, ReleaseZero.org.

Salmon Unlimited Kids Derby: Waukegan Harbor, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, salmonunlimitedinc.com/kids

Fishin’ Buddies! Fishing Derby: Wampum Lake, Thornton, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday,

Chicago River Marathon and Half-Marathon (rowing): Begins and ends at Eleanor Boathouse in Bridgeport, 7 a.m. start Saturday, lpboatclub.org/chicago-river-marathon/