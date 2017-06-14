Well-traveled Quigley hasn’t missed a step in leading way for Sky

Allie Quigley handles the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this month. Quigley leads the Sky in scoring. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sky guard Allie Quigley may only be six games into her eighth WNBA season, but she is far from just getting started.

Quigley, a former standout at Joliet Catholic and DePaul, joined the Sky late last month after finishing her third season with Fenerbahce Istanbul, a Turkish professional franchise. Quigley has previously played overseas in Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, choosing to join the ranks of WNBA players who compete on a year-round basis.

But as much as the full-time playing schedule fuels Quigley’s passion for basketball, she admits it takes a toll. This season – Quigley’s fifth with the Sky – came with the added task of returning home to play for new coach Amber Stocks and a collection of new teammates.

But as many times as she has done it, Quigley acknowledges the transition can be both mentally and physically taxing.

Quigley played her final playoff game with Fenerbahce on May 22 before she scored 13 points in a loss to the Washington Mystics two days later.

“I’m kind of used to to the non-stop so you just have to come back and pick up where you left off,” Quigley said.

Quigley leads the Sky in scoring with 14.8 points per game. The Sky (2-7) face the Phoenix Mercury on Friday looking for their second straight victory after snapping a five-game losing streak with a victory last weekend against San Antonio.

Quigley has reached double figures in each of her six games and credits remaining in game shape year-round for being able make a seamless transition back to the WNBA. While many players in the league compete overseas to maintain a steady income, Quigley has never based her decision to play in Europe strictly on financial reasons.

Quigley – who comes from a family full of teachers – is part of a league where pay equity conversations take place frequently. She feels as if it is possible to survive financially on her WNBA salary, but she is appreciative not only of those who push for the salary gap to shrink between her fellow players and their male professional counterparts, but also in the progress that has been made in that regard since she joined the league in 2008.

“Just to be able to play basketball for what we get (financially) is pretty amazing even though we find ourselves complaining of wanting more, wanting more,” she said. “But I think it is possible to live off of it.”

Quigley, however, won’t allow those considerations to drive her choices of how much she chooses to play. Despite the time demands and the limited breaks between seasons, Quigley said the rewards of making her way while out of her comfort zone while experiencing different cultures around the world has made her full-time professional life well worth it.

“Sometimes, the money (from playing overseas) is too good to pass up, but at the same time, I just love playing,” Quigley said. “I think when you do it year-round, one season just rolls into the next and all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘I’m having a great time’ and the season just kind of flies by.”

