Westward mo? Cubs’ Jake Arrieta hopes to make most of coast

LOS ANGELES – When asked Friday about the biggest difference between Jake Arrieta last year and this year, Cubs manager Joe Maddon immediately mentioned velocity – “a couple miles an hour.”

But even before his return to Jake-friendly Dodger Stadium – and coming off one of his better starts of the season – Arrieta made it clear he’s getting tired of hearing that his fastball has lost something this year.

“We’ve got to stop talking about velocity,” he said, “because it just has no bearing. This is the big leagues. It doesn’t matter.

“Kyle [Hendricks] throws 87,” he added. “I throw 92, 93, 94 – it doesn’t matter. You watch how Kyle dominates a lineup with 86, 88 and a really good changeup. It’s more focus on command and changing speeds.”

Jake Arrieta dives to first for an unassisted out on Chase Utley leading off the fifth. Utley was originally ruled safe until the Cubs successfully challenged the call. Photo: John Antonoff for the Sun-Times.

Every pitcher from Hendricks to extreme power guys like Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson have had to learn that much to succeed.

Whether Arrieta is getting more tired of the talk or more tired of waiting for his usual 96 to return, he at least was back Friday in a place of great pitching comfort in his Cubs career.

Dodger Stadium, the site of his 2015 no-hitter.

California, his career-best state.

Since the start of 2014, Arrieta was 7-1 with a 0.95 ERA in eight starts at five California ballparks heading into Friday’s start.

If there ever seemed an antidote to whatever diagnosis anyone wanted to apply to his 4.80 ERA through nine starts, this road trip through Los Angeles and San Diego might be the right prescription.

“It’s a good place to pitch,” Arrieta said of California, where he gets the bookend starts of the trip, Friday and then Wednesday San Diego.

“Especially now with the weather we’ve dealt with, it’s going to be nice to get out there,” said Arrieta, who had any notion of a no-hit bid foiled in the first with an opposite-field single by Corey Seager – and the shutout bid foiled by Chase Utley’s leadoff homer in the third.

“I think we’ll get a little boost from that, after what we’ve dealt with, with all the delays and rainouts [during the recent homestand],” he added.” As much as we all love Chicago, I think we’re all about tired of all this rain.”

Arrieta, a free agent at the end of the year, was in search of his own personal sunshine out west, too.

He expected to get together informally with his agent, Orange County-based Scott Boras, who was at Friday night’s game but not because there’s anything new with his contract status or shelved discussions with the Cubs.

If anything, the only change in potential status as a pending free agent has been about the inconsistent start to his season.

“I’m making progress,” said the 2015 Cy Young Award winner. “It’s not perfect. I don’t think it really ever is. It’s just a constant work in progress. But [Sunday against Milwaukee] my timing was ideal.”

He didn’t give up an earned run in six innings against the Brewers.

“I want to try to [back that up] and then in San Diego build off that and just try and find that comfort zone and lock it in, for however long you can,” said Arrieta, whose first inning included a 95-mph fastball — only the second game he reached that speed. “And if it leaves you for awhile, you just work to get it back and continue to move in the right direction, whichever way that is for an individual.

“For me, it’s simply finding the timing and trying to be as consistent with that as possible.”

Maddon said he believes Arrieta is close.

“A couple years ago when he nailed it, he was so pitch efficient. The fastball was a strike all the time,” Maddon said. “He’s gotten better the last couple times out. I’d say the two biggest differences between Cy Young and really-good Jake is just his fastball command and maybe a tick or two velocity-wise.”