What exactly is little-used Adam Shaheen’s role with the Bears?

The hardest part about Adam Shaheen’s jump from small-college football to the NFL isn’t the bigger, faster players.

It’s Wednesdays.

“It’s the first day of full pads,” the rookie said. “There are long meetings in the morning and then a walk-through and we’ve got practice. It’s a tough day. …

“You learn about how much of a grind this is and if you’ve got what it takes.”

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen runs during the fourth preseasong ame. (AP)

It’s too early to know whether the second-round pick does. The sample size is tiny, but that’s part of the problem. Through two games, the tight end has played only 10 percent of the Bears offense snaps — a mere 13 downs. He hasn’t been targeted on a single pass.

“It’s just the way the game has been playing out,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said.

In the 29-7 blowout in Tampa, the Bears wanted tight ends Zach Miller and Dion Sims on the field, in that order, when forced to throw most of the second half. Shaheen is clearly the Bears’ third tight end.

Bears coach John Fox said Shaheen’s playing time is a function of “how we view the people ahead of him,” and mused that the rookie probably would have played more last year.

“Where he is right now, it’s kind of like Tarik (Cohen),” Loggains said. “With these young players, you’ve got to give them a role because they can’t handle everything. “

Cohen’s role has been a revelation. Shaheen, thus far, has been a blip.

“Adam’s done a good job,” Loggains said. “We need to play him a little bit more — and we will. As it keeps going on, his role will get better every week, hopefully.”

The Bears didn’t draft Shaheen to star in Week 3. After playing three years at Div. II Ashland following a basketball stint, he was a long-term investment that required patience.

With their two starting receivers on injured reserve, though, the Bears need every pass-catching weapon they can find— particularly a 6-6, 278-pound matchup nightmare.

“When my number’s called, I can take advantage of it — not only me, but all the tight ends as a whole,” Shaheen said. “Having that size advantage is definitely something teams are afraid of in the red zone. “

Seeking to replenish their draft capital after giving up four picks to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky, the Bears traded the fourth pick of the second round to the Cardinals, along with a seventh-rounder, to fall nine spots and draft Shaheen. The Cardinals sent over a fourth-rounder, sixth-rounder and a 2018 fourth-rounder.

Half the 12 players selected ahead of Shaheen in the second round have started this season. The only healthy player who’s played fewer snaps than Shaheen was the man the Cardinals drafted with the Bears’ pick, safety Budda Baker.

Preseason games helped Shaheen adjust to NFL speed, but it wasn’t the same.

“I think everybody is playing fast, but it gets turned up a notch in the regular season, especially when you’re going up against their best people,” he said. Not just in the fourth quarter (of a preseason game), going against guys that are trying to stay alive.

Definitely ups the ante.”

Miller has run a route on 82.1 percent of his snaps, per ESPN, the most of any regular tight end. Sims, the team’s best blocking tight end, has only two catches but has played 60 percent of the Bears’ snaps.

Blocking is Shaheen’s role, for now. He has the talent to do it Miller said.

“He’s very capable,” he said. “You’ve got to get that feel, though. The only way that you can do that is to play football.”

Shaheen was more aggressive in his run blocks against the Buccaneers, a lesson learned from Week 1.

“That’s just how it has to be,” Shaheen said. “Eat or be eaten.”

