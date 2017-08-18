What happened between Jon Lester and Chris Bosio

Jon Lester stirred up a lot of commotion in Thursday’s 13-10 loss to the Reds.

Lester, who allowed nine runs through 1 2/3 innings of pitching, left the game in the second after signaling to the trainer.

Although he didn’t show any physical signs of pain, Lester was scheduled to see the team physician after the game to determine the severity of damage to the large muscle that extends up from the back into the shoulder area.

But what fans really wanted to know was what really went down between Lester and Chris Bosio after the starting pitcher left the game.

David Kaplan reports that Jon Lester was expressing frustration with the Cubs' defense, but it wasn't meant to be directed toward Chris Bosio. | CSN Chicago

Watch the confrontation from CSN’s Cubs Postgame Live show below:



David Kaplan said Friday on ESPN 1000 that last year’s Cy Young Award finalist was expressing frustration with the Cubs defense, and it wasn’t meant to be directed at Bosio.

The interaction between Jon Lester/Chris Bosio was about Lester being upset with Cubs defense. "Just a frustrated pitcher. Not a big deal." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) August 18, 2017

Kaplan also said an update on Lester’s injury should come some time Friday morning. Lester will likely be puck on the disabled list, although he isn’t expected to miss a serious amount of time.