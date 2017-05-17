Wheaton man dies after falling over Wrigley Field railing

A west suburban man died a day after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

About 11 p.m., Richard E. Garrity fell over a railing onto his head at the iconic ballpark at 1060 W. Addison St., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The 42-year-old Wheaton resident was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The plunge happened about 45 minutes after the end of the Chicago Cubs’ 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. A spokesman for the team did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday. Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.