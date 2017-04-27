Wheaton’s Davis selected fifth overall by Titans

The Titans gave quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan’s Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

Davis, who starred at Wheaton Warrenville South, ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions. He had an FBS record 5,285 yards receiving and had said before the draft that Mariota is his favorite NFL quarterback.

“I meant every word,” Davis said. “He’s definitely my favorite quarterback, and I’m looking forward to playing with him. (I like) just his swagger. He’s an accurate quarterback. He’s a great leader. He makes great decisions. He can use his legs.”

The concern surrounding the 6-3 Davis is whether he can translate his Mid-American Conference success to the NFL.

Davis’ pre-draft process created other concerns. Davis didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl due to a shoulder injury and didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine or at Western Michigan’s pro day because of an ankle problem.

Davis said Thursday that he feels fine.

“I could be on the field tonight if need be,” Davis said.