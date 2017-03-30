When Moncada arrives, Abreu will be there for fellow Cuban

Yoan Moncada’s obsession with luxury cars and twinkies probably says more about his age — he’ll turn 22 on May — than anything to fret over, Jose Abreu says.

Moncada, the fast and powerful White Sox infield prospect from Cuba, purchased not one but 10 luxury cars after the Red Sox signed him to a record $31.5 million bonus two years ago. And his love of twinkies came has come to light, too. He is said to have consumed 200 a week after he came to the U.S.

On a more reassuring note, Moncada has a bodybuilder’s physique and work ethic that will serve him well, Abreu said.

“It is really, really tough for everybody who comes from Cuba who has to face all of the opportunities they can reach here,’’ Abreu, who came to the Sox from Cuba in late 2013, said through translator Billy Russo. “All of the new things, the new life, it’s very tough to face all that at once.’’

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Which is one reason Moncada’s spring training locker was positioned next to Abreu’s at Camelback Ranch. Abreu, 30, has dealt with much off the field, including separations from his young son and recently having to testify against a trainer and agent who would be convicted of illegally smuggling Cuban players to the U.S.

“The key is to try to be around good people, people you can trust, who can help you,’’ Abreu said. “That’s what we try to do here with him. That’s why I’m here, to give him advice and help him in that process.

“He’s a really nice kid, and every day when we’re out here I try to talk to him about things. Not just about baseball but about life.’’

This spring, Moncada batted .317 with three homers and 13 RBI (second to Abreu) despite getting optioned to AAA Charlotte with eight games left. Fans won’t see the No. 2-ranked prospect in baseball on Opening Day Monday but Moncada is expected to get called up this season, in mid-May at the earliest in part because of service time considerations. He’s also had 711 minor league at-bats, with the majority in Class A, to go with 19 with the Red Sox last season.

“It’s going to be soon,’’ Abreu said. “He just has to let things happen and he’s gong to be here. He’s an outstanding player, an outstanding talent.”

Abreu, a study in routine, detail and hard work, has seen Moncada work and he is impressed.

“He’s a hard worker,’’ Abreu. “He’s very obsessed with his routine. He knows what he has to do in the cage and the gym. He’s a young kid, but he knows what he has to do to be good.

“When we sent him down I told him, ‘Hey, this is a process and you have to keep doing what you do, believe in yourself, believe in your routine and you will be here sooner rather than later. Keep working hard.’’

NOTES: The Sox face the Brewers Friday (7:10, 890-AM) and Saturday (1:10, CSN) in exhibitions in Milwaukee. James Shields, lined up second in the rotation behind Jose Quintana, starts Friday while Derek Holland, lined up third, goes Saturday. The Sox will work out Sunday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field in advance of Monday’s season opener against the Tigers at 3:10 p.m.

*Pitching prospect Black Smith was released by the organization Thursday.