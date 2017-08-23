When Shields talks, young White Sox pitchers listen

James Shields hasn’t performed like the pitcher the White Sox hoped they were getting when they traded for him last season — although he is stepping up his game of late — but inside the Sox clubhouse no one commands more admiration and respect.

Not only because of Shields’ longevity and accomplished 12-year career but for his unbridled willingness to share what he’s learned about pitching with young Sox pitchers.

“He has the most time on the team, and with the career and success he’s had, he’s a good guy to tap into,’’ rookie right-hander Dylan Covey said. “If you ask him anything, he’ll open up.’’

Shields likes the mentoring element of his job description and he himself is a testament to knowing you can never stop learning, tweaking and adjusting. Midway through his start against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Aug. 5, the 35-year-old right-hander began lowering his arm slot to near three-quarters sidearm, and the results were good.

James Shields delivers during the first inning against the Twins on Wednesday. (AP)

Three starts later, he was doing the same thing against the Twins in a 4-3 victory which came on Tim Anderson’s walk-off single scoring Avisail Garcia in the ninth inning Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, retiring the first 11 batters he faced and recording a quality start with six innings of three-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks. Shields is two-thirds of an inning short of having four consecutive quality starts, so he might be on to something that can whittle down his 5.63 ERA with a little more than a month to go in the season.

In the meantime, Shields will continue to talk pitching in the dugout, in the clubhouse, on team flights, anywhere. While the Sox were in playing the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., in mid-May, he sat down in the visitors clubhouse with Covey, pen and paper in hand.

“He drew diagrams of the mound, the plate,’’ Covey said. “He’d draw a line of the pitch and say, ‘The hitter sees this out of your hand and this movement, what’s the next pitch you would throw? I’d be ‘this’ and he was like, ‘no, because the hitter saw this with that movement.’ ‘’

Or if a hitter is unhappy with an umpire’s call on a slider at the bottom of the zone, Shields told Covey, ‘You know you can throw something lower because the hitter knows he has to protect that spot. You don’t have to give in.’

“Just talking with him about aspects of pitching I hadn’t thought of before. How hitters see the ball in lanes, what pitches to throw after certain reactions. ‘They see one thing so you can throw this to kind of fool them.’ Pitching is all about tricking hitters, so …. I’ve been learning a lot from him.’’

A Rule 5 pick, Covey has struggled, which is all the more reason he appreciates the help.

“He’s been awesome,’’ he said.

The young pitchers say they’re getting useful info about pitching from other pitchers who have been around, such as right-handers Mike Pelfrey and Miguel Gonzalez, too.

“Absolutely,’’ said left-hander Aaron Bummer, who is breaking in after his call-up from Class AAA Charlotte July 27. “A reason those veteran guys stuck around so long is the little things. They’re making adjustments. Watching those guys go through their routines you realize your work isn’t done when you get here. Yeah, we made it to the pinnacle of where we’re at, but we can’t stop trying to get better. If those guys can do it, the young guys can, too.’’

The Sox gave Shields a 1-0 lead when Alen Hanson tripled against Ervin Santana and continued all the way home on shortstop Jorge Polanco’s error. Polanco tied it with his fourth homer of the series, and the Twins got two more against Shields in the sixth on Polanco’s RBI single and a wild pitch.

Center fielder Leury Garcia made an outstanding running catch before hitting his ninth homer in the sixth to make it 3-2 and hitting a double and scoring on Yoan Moncada’s double in the eighth to tie it.