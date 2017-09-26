While Bears sit QB Mitch Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers values patience

From his perch on the bench Thursday, Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky should take solace: there’s value in waiting.

So says Aaron Rodgers, perhaps the greatest example in NFL history of bringing a quarterback along slowly.

“I think the players are more ready to play now than guys were when I was coming out,” the Packers quarterback said Tuesday. “But for me, it was the best thing that happened to me, being able to sit for three years and learn behind a Hall of Famer, learn the game, get myself in good shape, and get ready to play in Year 4.

“But whatever situation you’re in kind of dictates your timeline. Obviously, at some point, (Trubisky) is going to be the guy and get an opportunity. “

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers celebrates Sunday. (AP)

The No. 26 pick of the 2005 draft, Rodgers didn’t start until his fourth season after sitting behind another future Hall of Famer, Brett Favre. The No. 2 pick in the draft, Trubisky doesn’t have the same competition — Mike Glennon has struggled — but the mental hurdle is the same.

“Obviously getting picked in the first round, the physical aspects were there,” Rodgers said. “They obviously are with Mitch. Had a good preseason. Made a lot of plays, ran around, did some good things from what I saw.

“But mentally it takes a while to learn the offense and, more importantly, start to learn defenses and put together fronts with pressures and coverages and start to see some different things on film. And obviously the game is a little different, preseason to regular season.”

Because Rodgers threw only 59 passes in his first three years, he treated practice squad matchups against starting cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris as his measuring stick.

“You have some time … playing behind a Hall of Famer, knowing it was going to be a while before I got to play,” said Rodgers, whose Packers host the Bears on Thursday night. “You’re taking some chances on the (scout) team — knowing how to fit balls in spots or use your eyes for some major eye control stuff and some look-off plays. Just working on things every single day.”

It’s not until Year 2, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, that he can detail the “why” of their playbook — usually by explaining the history of their offensive system.

“That way, they’ll be more detailed with what you’re asking them to do,” he said. “The commitment and understanding will be higher.”

Preseason games are crucial in evaluating backups, McCarthy said, but regular season spot duty matters more. Rodgers gained confidence when he was thrust into a 2007 regular-season game in Dallas and completed 18-for-26 passes for 201 yards and a score.

His playing time was otherwise scarce.

“I was very thankful for the opportunity, now as I look back, to grow, but I was never bitter in the moment,” Rodgers said. “I was always excited about every day of practice and excited about going through my preparation during the week to try to give maybe one little nugget to Brett during the week that might help him play better on Sunday.”

That will be Trubisky’s role Thursday night.

“There’s a lot of growth that can happen sitting on the bench,” Rodgers said. “You can really gain in confidence every single day of practice. You can kinda come along at your own speed. You’re obviously not dealing with the pressure every week of having to perform, which is a real thing.

“You come along and learn the league, learn how to be a professional and learn how to take care of your body, and know at some point you’re going to get an opportunity, like (Mitch) obviously is. And when he does get the opportunity, be ready to make of the most of it.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com