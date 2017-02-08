While Renteria focuses on present, future Sox pitchers inch closer

Can we just get Reynaldo Lopez here already?

With top prospect Yoan Moncada here since July 19 giving White Sox fans a taste of the future, they want to see more of what’s next now that the talented second baseman has whet their collective whistle.

Lopez, 23, named the organization’s minor league pitcher of the month Wednesday, is as ready as he’ll ever be. In fact, he’s beyond that having logged 44 innings for the Nationals last season and a team-high 116 at AAA Charlotte this year. For the Knights he is 6-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 122 strikeouts and trending with a 2.16 ERA with 54 strikeouts over his last eight starts, allowing two or fewer runs in each of them

The Sox (41-64) won’t say when they plan to bring up Lopez, but next weekend at home against the Royals feels like a nice landing spot.

Derek Holland's quality start against the Blue Jays Wednesday was only the 34th of the season for the White Sox, who rank last in the American League in that category. (AP)

Lucas Giolito (Chris Sale trade) might not be far behind Lopez, as well as fellow right-handers Carson Fulmer (first round 2015) and Tyler Danish (second round 2013). All of them have limited major league experience.

“It hasn’t been a huge conversation,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday. “Right now we’re still focused on the guys that are here. Are we having very mild, light conversations? Yes. But nothing is concrete in terms of decisions we’re going to make.

“We’re still looking at the landscape and we’ll take our time.’’

Renteria probably has a better feel than he’s letting on. But in the meantime, the Sox trudge ahead with a rotation of Derek Holland, Miguel Gonzalez, Carlos Rodon, James Shields and Mike Pelfrey. Pelfrey, who hasn’t pitched six innings or won since June 17, described his latest bad outing Tuesday (six runs over 5 2/3 innings) as “the same crap that’s been going on a month now.’’

“My command is terrible,’’ he said.

Pelfrey will oppose AL Cy Young favorite and former White Sox Chris Sale in the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox which opens Thursday in Boston.

Holland contributed a quality start by allowing two runs in six innings in the Sox’ 5-1 loss to the Jays, who won for the second time in the three-game series and handed the South Siders their 19th loss in the last 23 games, but those have been few and far between. Sox starters rank last in the AL with 34 quality starts.

Holland went into the game with an 0-4 record and 9.09 ERA. Shields is 2-3 with a 6.19 ERA, Rodon is 1-4, 5.23 since coming off the disabled list and Gonzalez is 5-9 with a 4.59 ERA.

On the more acceptable side, Gonzalez has allowed five runs over 19 1/3 innings (2.33 ERA) since coming off the DL and Rodon gave up a run in 6 2/3 innings against the Indians in his last start, his first good one in the last four.

In any event, there is plenty of room in the rotation for fresh blood, not only in the coming years but right now.

Reynaldo Lopez, come on down.