White Sox’ 12 runs more than plenty for excellent Gonzalez

The White Sox pitcher of the month? It has to be right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in the White Sox’ 12-1 rout of the Royals Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The run allowed was unearned, and Gonzalez allowed two hits – one on an excuse-me check swing by Alex Gordon. He struck out five and walked one.

Of the six hits allowed by the 32-year-old Gonzalez in his last two starts, five were of the infield variety. He retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.00.

Anthony Swarzak pitched a scoreless ninth, keeping his ERA at 0.00.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 24: Miguel Gonzalez #58 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning on April 24, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

In his last 17 starts dating to July 1 of last season, Gonzalez owns a 2.53 ERA. Gonzalez threw 105 pitches, 73 for strikes.

The Sox signed Gonzalez to a minor league deal before Opening Day last season after the Orioles released him.

Hey, it’s Matt Davidson

Designated hitter Matt Davidson, whose playing time has been sporadic and pretty much limited to starts vs. lefties despite being among the team’s offensive leaders, started after four games off against tough right-handers and belted his fourth homer against lefty Jason Vargas in the second, doubled in two runs in the sixth against right-hander Peter Moylan and singled off the left-field fence against lefty Travis Wood to drive in a fourth run.

Vargas came into the game with a 3-0 record and stellar 0.44 ERA.

Davidson jacked his RBI total to 14, tying Avisail Garcia for the team lead. His three hits were a career high, and his four RBI match a career high.

“This was really good for our offense, especially against a guy leading the league in ERA,” Davidson said.

Breakout!

Ranking 14th in the American League in almost all of the significant offensive categories, the Sox erupted for a season high run output. They banged out 15 hits.

The eight-run sixth inning was most by the Sox since they scored nine vs. the Rangers on July 3, 2012.

Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson matched a career high with three hits each. Tyler Saladino, Melky Cabrera and Todd Frazier each drove in two runs.

Putnam day to day

Zach Putnam (right elbow) is taking it one day at a time hoping to avoid a DL stint.

“I really am the definition of day to day at this moment in time,’’ Putnam said.

Putnam, who left Saturday’s game against the Twins, has had elbow problems in the past but this “kind of came on out of nowhere,’’ he said, “but it’s a familiar feeling I know what to look for, and I know my body better than anybody.’’

Putnam’s go-to pitch is the splitter, and with one left-hander in the bullpen (Dan Jennings), the action on that pitch makes him something of a second lefty.

The splitter also is said to tax the elbow because of the way it’s released from the hand, but Putnam disputes that in his case.

“Nothing I throw is particularly stressful,’’ Putnam said. “The splitter gets a bad reputation from some but the way I throw mine, I don’t think it falls into the same category. I think it falls into the category of like a changeup, and I don’t really throw a breaking ball, so stress-wise I don’t think that’s what we’re dealing with.’’