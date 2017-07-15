White Sox acquire minor-league INF Yeyson Yrizarri from Rangers

The White Sox continued to build their farm system with the acquisition of minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri from the Texas Rangers in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Yeyson Yrizarri (pronounced JAY-sin EE-re-ZAR-ee), 20, is batting .258 with 19 doubles, one triple and seven home runs between Class A Down East and Class A Hickory this season. He has 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and five stolen bases.

He’s ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB.com.

Yrizarri was signed by Texas as an international free agent on July 2, 2013.