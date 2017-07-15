White Sox acquire minor-league INF Yeyson Yrizarri from Rangers

Baseball 07/15/2017, 02:51pm
David Just

The White Sox continued to build their farm system with the acquisition of minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri from the Texas Rangers in exchange for international signing bonus pool money.

Yeyson Yrizarri (pronounced JAY-sin EE-re-ZAR-ee), 20, is batting .258 with 19 doubles, one triple and seven home runs between Class A Down East and Class A Hickory this season. He has 37 RBI, 27 runs scored and five stolen bases.

He’s ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB.com.

Yrizarri was signed by Texas as an international free agent on July 2, 2013.

Hickory Crawdads shortstop Yeyson Yrizarri (2) turns a double play as Austin Anderson (14) of the Delmarva Shorebirds slides into second base at L.P. Frans Stadium on June 18, 2016 in Hickory, North Carolina. The Crawdads defeated the Shorebirds 1-0 in game one of a double-header. (Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

Previously from Sports

Eloy Jimenez says he
Confident Brewers
MORRISSEY: The White Sox are loaded with top prospects. Now what?
White Sox acquire minor-league INF Yeyson Yrizarri from Rangers